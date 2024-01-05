If you live in Scott, Virginia and try to stay on top of all the local high school basketball action, you've come to the right place. Below, we have all the info you need for how to watch the games today.

Scott, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Twin Springs High School at Castlewood High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5

7:30 PM ET on January 5 Location: Castlewood, VA

Castlewood, VA Conference: Cumberland

Cumberland How to Stream: Watch Here

Gate City High School at Lee High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5

7:30 PM ET on January 5 Location: Jonesville, VA

Jonesville, VA Conference: Mountain

Mountain How to Stream: Watch Here

Rye Cove High School at Eastside High School