Virginia Boys High School Basketball: How to Stream the Northeastern High School vs. Catholic High School Game - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 2:34 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
There is an intriguing high school game -- Catholic High School vs. Northeastern High School -- in Virginia Beach, VA on Friday, January 5, beginning at 7:00 PM ET.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Northeastern vs. Catholic Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, January 5
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Location: Virginia Beach, VA
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Virginia Beach County Games Today
Floyd E. Kellam High School at Bayside High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Virginia Beach, VA
- Conference: Beach
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Kempsville High School at Salem High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Virginia Beach, VA
- Conference: Beach
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Frank W. Cox High School at Landstown High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Virginia Beach, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Green Run High School at Ocean Lakes High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Virginia Beach, VA
- Conference: Beach
- How to Stream: Watch Here
First Colonial High School at Tallwood High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Virginia Beach, VA
- Conference: Beach
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Other Pasquotank County Games Today
Pungo Christian Academy at The Albemarle School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Elizabeth City, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Pasquotank County High School at Hertford County High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Ahoskie, NC
- Conference: Northeastern Coastal 2A/3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.