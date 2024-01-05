On Friday at 7:00 PM ET, the Washington Capitals go head to head against the Carolina Hurricanes. Is Nicolas Aube-Kubel going to score a goal in this game? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Nicolas Aube-Kubel score a goal against the Hurricanes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)

Aube-Kubel stats and insights

In three of 24 games this season, Aube-Kubel has scored -- but just one goal each time.

He has taken zero shots in one game against the Hurricanes this season, but has not scored.

Aube-Kubel has zero points on the power play.

Aube-Kubel averages 1.1 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 10.7%.

Hurricanes defensive stats

On defense, the Hurricanes are conceding 116 total goals (3.0 per game) which ranks 15th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Hurricanes have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 12.9 hits and 10.9 blocked shots per game.

Aube-Kubel recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/3/2024 Devils 0 0 0 13:37 Home L 6-3 1/2/2024 Penguins 0 0 0 14:23 Away W 4-3 12/30/2023 Predators 0 0 0 12:44 Home L 3-2 SO 12/29/2023 Islanders 1 1 0 14:36 Away L 5-1 12/27/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 12:23 Away L 5-1 12/23/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 13:26 Home L 2-1 SO 12/21/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 18:28 Away W 3-2 OT 12/20/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 18:08 Home W 3-2 OT 12/17/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 14:24 Away W 2-1 SO 12/16/2023 Predators 0 0 0 8:42 Away L 3-1

Capitals vs. Hurricanes game info

Game Day: Friday, January 5, 2024

Friday, January 5, 2024 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and MNMT

ESPN+, BSSO, and MNMT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

