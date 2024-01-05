Will Nick Jensen Score a Goal Against the Hurricanes on January 5?
For people looking to wager on the upcoming matchup between the Washington Capitals and the Carolina Hurricanes on Friday at 7:00 PM ET, is Nick Jensen a player who is a good bet to light the lamp? We analyze all the numbers in the article below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Nick Jensen score a goal against the Hurricanes?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1900 (Bet $10 to win $190.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Jensen stats and insights
- Jensen is yet to score through 36 games this season.
- In one game against the Hurricanes this season, he has taken zero shots, but has not scored a goal.
- Jensen has zero points on the power play.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Hurricanes defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Hurricanes are allowing 116 total goals (3.0 per game) which ranks 15th in the league.
- So far this season, the Hurricanes have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 12.9 hits and 10.9 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Jensen recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|1/3/2024
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|18:52
|Home
|L 6-3
|1/2/2024
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|15:00
|Away
|W 4-3
|12/30/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|14:53
|Home
|L 3-2 SO
|12/29/2023
|Islanders
|1
|0
|1
|22:53
|Away
|L 5-1
|12/27/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|18:07
|Away
|L 5-1
|12/23/2023
|Lightning
|1
|0
|1
|19:01
|Home
|L 2-1 SO
|12/21/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|17:40
|Away
|W 3-2 OT
|12/20/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|19:13
|Home
|W 3-2 OT
|12/17/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|19:09
|Away
|W 2-1 SO
|12/16/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|15:02
|Away
|L 3-1
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Capitals vs. Hurricanes game info
- Game Day: Friday, January 5, 2024
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and MNMT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.