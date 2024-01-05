Can we count on Nic Dowd lighting the lamp when the Washington Capitals clash with the Carolina Hurricanes at 7:00 PM ET on Friday? To help you with your wagers, take a look at the stats and trends below.

Will Nic Dowd score a goal against the Hurricanes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)

Dowd stats and insights

  • Dowd has scored in three of 27 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
  • In one game versus the Hurricanes this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken zero of them.
  • Dowd has zero points on the power play.
  • Dowd averages 0.8 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 14.8%.

Hurricanes defensive stats

  • On defense, the Hurricanes are allowing 116 total goals (3.0 per game) which ranks 15th in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Hurricanes have shut out opponents twice while averaging 12.9 hits and 10.9 blocked shots per game.

Dowd recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
1/3/2024 Devils 0 0 0 14:18 Home L 6-3
1/2/2024 Penguins 1 0 1 16:42 Away W 4-3
12/30/2023 Predators 1 0 1 16:26 Home L 3-2 SO
12/29/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 14:09 Away L 5-1
12/27/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 16:11 Away L 5-1
12/23/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 17:22 Home L 2-1 SO
12/21/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 17:20 Away W 3-2 OT
12/20/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 18:30 Home W 3-2 OT
12/17/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 15:34 Away W 2-1 SO
12/16/2023 Predators 0 0 0 11:57 Away L 3-1

Capitals vs. Hurricanes game info

  • Game Day: Friday, January 5, 2024
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and MNMT
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

