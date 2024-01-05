Will Nic Dowd Score a Goal Against the Hurricanes on January 5?
Can we count on Nic Dowd lighting the lamp when the Washington Capitals clash with the Carolina Hurricanes at 7:00 PM ET on Friday? To help you with your wagers, take a look at the stats and trends below.
Will Nic Dowd score a goal against the Hurricanes?
Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)
Dowd stats and insights
- Dowd has scored in three of 27 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
- In one game versus the Hurricanes this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken zero of them.
- Dowd has zero points on the power play.
- Dowd averages 0.8 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 14.8%.
Hurricanes defensive stats
- On defense, the Hurricanes are allowing 116 total goals (3.0 per game) which ranks 15th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Hurricanes have shut out opponents twice while averaging 12.9 hits and 10.9 blocked shots per game.
Dowd recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|1/3/2024
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|14:18
|Home
|L 6-3
|1/2/2024
|Penguins
|1
|0
|1
|16:42
|Away
|W 4-3
|12/30/2023
|Predators
|1
|0
|1
|16:26
|Home
|L 3-2 SO
|12/29/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|14:09
|Away
|L 5-1
|12/27/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|16:11
|Away
|L 5-1
|12/23/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|17:22
|Home
|L 2-1 SO
|12/21/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|17:20
|Away
|W 3-2 OT
|12/20/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|18:30
|Home
|W 3-2 OT
|12/17/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|15:34
|Away
|W 2-1 SO
|12/16/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|11:57
|Away
|L 3-1
Capitals vs. Hurricanes game info
- Game Day: Friday, January 5, 2024
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and MNMT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
