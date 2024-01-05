New Kent, VA High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 7:36 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Is there high school basketball on the schedule today in New Kent, Virginia? You bet there is. To make sure you don't miss a possession, we provide info on how to stream the games in the article below.
New Kent, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
New Kent High School at Warhill High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Williamsburg, VA
- Conference: Bay Rivers
- How to Stream: Watch Here
