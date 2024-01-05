Should you bet on Max Pacioretty to light the lamp when the Washington Capitals and the Carolina Hurricanes face off on Friday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before putting any money down.

Will Max Pacioretty score a goal against the Hurricanes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +290 (Bet $10 to win $29.00 if he scores a goal)

Pacioretty 2022-23 stats and insights

In two of five games last season, Pacioretty scored, including one game with multiple goals.

He did not play against the Hurricanes last season.

He posted one goal (with no assists) on the power play.

Pacioretty's shooting percentage last season was 18.8%. He averaged 2.3 shots per game.

Hurricanes 2022-23 defensive stats

The Hurricanes gave up 210 total goals (2.6 per game), ranking second in NHL play for the fewest goals against.

The Hurricanes earned nine shutouts last season. Their skaters averaged 16.5 hits and 10.2 blocked shots per game.

Capitals vs. Hurricanes game info

Game Day: Friday, January 5, 2024

Friday, January 5, 2024 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and MNMT

ESPN+, BSSO, and MNMT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

