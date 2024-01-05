Should you bet on Matthew Phillips to score a goal when the Washington Capitals and the Carolina Hurricanes meet up on Friday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dissect all the stats you need to consider before putting any money down.

Will Matthew Phillips score a goal against the Hurricanes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a goal)

Phillips stats and insights

  • In one of 26 games this season, Phillips scored -- and it was just the one goal.
  • He has not scored against the Hurricanes this season in one game (zero shots).
  • Phillips has no points on the power play.
  • He takes 0.4 shots per game, and converts 6.7% of them.

Hurricanes defensive stats

  • The Hurricanes have conceded 116 goals in total (3.0 per game), which ranks 15th in the NHL in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Hurricanes have two shutouts, and they average 12.9 hits and 10.9 blocked shots per game.

Phillips recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
1/3/2024 Devils 0 0 0 11:51 Home L 6-3
1/2/2024 Penguins 0 0 0 7:29 Away W 4-3
12/30/2023 Predators 0 0 0 6:59 Home L 3-2 SO
12/29/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 9:25 Away L 5-1
12/21/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 12:11 Away W 3-2 OT
12/20/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 11:23 Home W 3-2 OT
12/17/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 5:32 Away W 2-1 SO
12/14/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 2:44 Away L 4-3 SO
12/7/2023 Stars 1 0 1 11:40 Home L 5-4 SO
12/4/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 15:32 Away L 6-0

Capitals vs. Hurricanes game info

  • Game Day: Friday, January 5, 2024
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and MNMT
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

