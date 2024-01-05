The Washington Capitals' upcoming contest versus the Carolina Hurricanes is slated for Friday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Martin Fehervary find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the stats and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Martin Fehervary score a goal against the Hurricanes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1300 (Bet $10 to win $130.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Fehervary stats and insights

  • In two of 30 games this season, Fehervary has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
  • He has scored one goal versus the Hurricanes this season in one game (one shot).
  • Fehervary has zero points on the power play.
  • Fehervary's shooting percentage is 6.5%, and he averages 1.0 shot per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Hurricanes defensive stats

  • The Hurricanes are 15th in goals allowed, conceding 116 total goals (3.0 per game) in the league.
  • So far this season, the Hurricanes have shut out opponents twice while averaging 12.9 hits and 10.9 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Fehervary recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
1/3/2024 Devils 1 0 1 20:21 Home L 6-3
1/2/2024 Penguins 1 1 0 22:35 Away W 4-3
12/29/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 2:18 Away L 5-1
12/27/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 19:46 Away L 5-1
12/23/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 22:11 Home L 2-1 SO
12/21/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 22:14 Away W 3-2 OT
12/20/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 19:01 Home W 3-2 OT
12/17/2023 Hurricanes 1 1 0 23:34 Away W 2-1 SO
12/16/2023 Predators 0 0 0 16:49 Away L 3-1
12/14/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 20:15 Away L 4-3 SO

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Capitals vs. Hurricanes game info

  • Game Day: Friday, January 5, 2024
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and MNMT
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.