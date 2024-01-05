Kyle Kuzma and the Washington Wizards face the Cleveland Cavaliers at 7:30 PM ET on Friday.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Last time out, which was on January 3, Kuzma posted 16 points in a 140-101 loss versus the Cavaliers.

With prop bets available for Kuzma, let's look at some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Kyle Kuzma Prop Bets vs. the Cavaliers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 22.5 22.8 22.5 Rebounds 5.5 6.1 6.3 Assists 3.5 4.3 3.9 PRA -- 33.2 32.7 PR -- 28.9 28.8 3PM 2.5 2.5 3.0



Looking to bet on one or more of Kuzma's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Kyle Kuzma Insights vs. the Cavaliers

This season, Kuzma has made 8.9 shots per game, which accounts for 20.3% of his team's total makes.

He's connected on 2.5 threes per game, or 19.9% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Kuzma's Wizards average 105.4 possessions per game, which ranks 15th among NBA teams, while the Cavaliers have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 20th with 100.9 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Cavaliers are ranked ninth in the league, conceding 112.1 points per game.

On the boards, the Cavaliers are eighth in the league, allowing 42.6 rebounds per game.

In terms of assists, the Cavaliers have conceded 24.7 per contest, third in the NBA.

The Cavaliers concede 12.1 made 3-pointers per game, 10th-ranked in the league.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Kyle Kuzma vs. the Cavaliers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/3/2024 23 16 2 3 2 0 1

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.