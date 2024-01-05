Jordan Poole and the rest of the Washington Wizards will be facing the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday at 7:30 PM ET.

Poole, in his most recent game (January 3 loss against the Cavaliers), produced eight points.

Below we will break down Poole's stats and trends, helping you make good picks on prop bets.

Jordan Poole Prop Bets vs. the Cavaliers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 16.5 16.9 18.0 Rebounds 2.5 2.5 2.5 Assists 3.5 3.7 4.3 PRA -- 23.1 24.8 PR -- 19.4 20.5 3PM 2.5 2.1 2.7



Jordan Poole Insights vs. the Cavaliers

This season, Poole has made 6.1 field goals per game, which adds up to 13.4% of his team's total makes.

He's attempted 6.5 threes per game, or 17.9% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

The Wizards rank 15th in possessions per game with 105.4. His opponents, the Cavaliers, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 20th with 100.9 possessions per contest.

The Cavaliers allow 112.1 points per game, ninth-ranked in the league.

Conceding 42.6 rebounds per game, the Cavaliers are the eighth-ranked squad in the league.

Giving up 24.7 assists per game, the Cavaliers are the third-ranked team in the NBA.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Cavaliers have allowed 12.1 makes per contest, 10th in the league.

Jordan Poole vs. the Cavaliers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/3/2024 23 8 3 2 2 0 0

