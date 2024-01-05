The Carolina Hurricanes (21-13-4, riding a four-game winning streak) go on the road against the Washington Capitals (18-12-6) at Capital One Arena. The matchup on Friday, January 5 begins at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSO, and MNMT.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

The Capitals have totaled 20 goals during their last 10 games, while giving up 30 goals. A total of 26 power-play opportunities during that time have resulted in seven power-play goals (26.9%). They are 4-4-2 over those contests.

Get ready for this matchup by checking out our pick for who will come out on top in Friday's hockey action.

Capitals vs. Hurricanes Predictions for Friday

Our computer projection model for this contest predicts a final score of Hurricanes 4, Capitals 3.

Moneyline Pick: Hurricanes (-175)

Hurricanes (-175) Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible

No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible Spread Pick: Capitals (+1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Capitals vs Hurricanes Additional Info

Capitals Splits and Trends

The Capitals have a record of 18-12-6 this season and are 6-6-12 in overtime matchups.

In the 11 games Washington has played that were decided by one goal, it racked up 18 points.

This season the Capitals scored just one goal in nine games and have gone 1-7-1 (three points).

Washington has 10 points (4-0-2) when scoring exactly two goals this season.

The Capitals have earned 29 points in their 17 games with at least three goals scored.

This season, Washington has scored a single power-play goal in eight games has a record of 4-2-2 in those matchups.

When it outshoots its opponent this season, Washington has posted a record of 4-3-3 (11 points).

The Capitals have been outshot by opponents in 25 games, going 13-9-3 to record 29 points.

Team Stats Comparison

Hurricanes Rank Hurricanes AVG Capitals AVG Capitals Rank 9th 3.39 Goals Scored 2.36 30th 14th 3.05 Goals Allowed 2.89 11th 4th 33.3 Shots 27.8 28th 1st 26 Shots Allowed 30.9 20th 4th 27.27% Power Play % 13.73% 28th 8th 83.06% Penalty Kill % 81.08% 13th

Head to BetMGM to place a wager on this matchup!

Capitals vs. Hurricanes Game Time and TV Channel

When: Friday, January 5, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, January 5, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and MNMT

ESPN+, BSSO, and MNMT Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.