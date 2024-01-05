Fredericksburg, VA High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 7:35 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you're searching for how to watch high school basketball in Fredericksburg, Virginia today, we've got the information below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Fredericksburg, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
James Monroe High School at Culpeper County High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Culpeper, VA
- Conference: Battlefield
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Courtland High School at Chancellor High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Fredericksburg, VA
- Conference: Battlefield
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Glen Allen High School at Massaponax High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Fredericksburg, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Colonial Forge High School at Riverbend High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Fredericksburg, VA
- Conference: Commonwealth
- How to Stream: Watch Here
