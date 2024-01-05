If you're searching for how to watch high school basketball in Fredericksburg, Virginia today, we've got the information below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Fredericksburg, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today

James Monroe High School at Culpeper County High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on January 5

6:30 PM ET on January 5 Location: Culpeper, VA

Culpeper, VA Conference: Battlefield

Battlefield How to Stream: Watch Here

Courtland High School at Chancellor High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on January 5

6:30 PM ET on January 5 Location: Fredericksburg, VA

Fredericksburg, VA Conference: Battlefield

Battlefield How to Stream: Watch Here

Glen Allen High School at Massaponax High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5

7:00 PM ET on January 5 Location: Fredericksburg, VA

Fredericksburg, VA How to Stream: Watch Here

Colonial Forge High School at Riverbend High School