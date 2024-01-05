Franklin, VA High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 7:36 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Is there high school basketball on the docket today in Franklin, Virginia? Of course there is. To ensure you don't miss a possession, we offer specifics on how to stream the games in the article below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Franklin, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Franklin County High School at Staunton River High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Moneta, VA
- Conference: Blue Ridge
- How to Stream: Watch Here
