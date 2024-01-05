Falls Church, VA High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 7:36 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
There is high school basketball competition in Falls Church, Virginia today, and information on how to stream these matchups is available right here.
Falls Church, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Herndon High School at Marshall High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Falls Church, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Meridian High School at Kettle Run High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Nokesville, VA
- Conference: Northwestern
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hayfield Secondary School at Falls Church High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Falls Church, VA
- Conference: District 5
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Thomas Jefferson Science & Technology High School at Justice High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Falls Church, VA
- Conference: District 5
- How to Stream: Watch Here
