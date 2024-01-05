If your plans today include tracking the local high school basketball games in Fairfax, Virginia, then there are some important details for you to know. Find out how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the piece below.

Fairfax, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today

McLean High School at Yorktown High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5

7:30 PM ET on January 5 Location: Arlington, VA

Arlington, VA How to Stream: Watch Here

Herndon High School at Marshall High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5

7:30 PM ET on January 5 Location: Falls Church, VA

Falls Church, VA How to Stream: Watch Here

W. T. Woodson High School at Lake Braddock High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5

7:30 PM ET on January 5 Location: Burke, VA

Burke, VA Conference: District 4

District 4 How to Stream: Watch Here

South County High School at West Springfield High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5

7:30 PM ET on January 5 Location: Springfield, VA

Springfield, VA Conference: District 4

District 4 How to Stream: Watch Here

Lewis High School at Annandale High School