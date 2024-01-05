Will Evgeny Kuznetsov Score a Goal Against the Hurricanes on January 5?
In the upcoming game versus the Carolina Hurricanes, which begins at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, can we count on Evgeny Kuznetsov to find the back of the net for the Washington Capitals? Let's dig into the most important stats and trends to figure out which player props you should be considering.
Will Evgeny Kuznetsov score a goal against the Hurricanes?
Odds to score a goal this game: +350 (Bet $10 to win $35.00 if he scores a goal)
Kuznetsov stats and insights
- In five of 32 games this season, Kuznetsov has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
- In one game versus the Hurricanes this season, he has attempted two shots, but has not scored a goal.
- Kuznetsov has picked up three assists on the power play.
- Kuznetsov's shooting percentage is 10.3%, and he averages 1.6 shots per game.
Hurricanes defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Hurricanes are conceding 116 total goals (3.0 per game) which ranks 15th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Hurricanes have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 12.9 hits and 10.9 blocked shots per game.
Kuznetsov recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|1/3/2024
|Devils
|2
|1
|1
|19:35
|Home
|L 6-3
|1/2/2024
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|20:07
|Away
|W 4-3
|12/30/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|21:28
|Home
|L 3-2 SO
|12/29/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|16:20
|Away
|L 5-1
|12/27/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|13:13
|Away
|L 5-1
|12/23/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|13:53
|Home
|L 2-1 SO
|12/21/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|14:41
|Away
|W 3-2 OT
|12/20/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|18:53
|Home
|W 3-2 OT
|12/17/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|18:31
|Away
|W 2-1 SO
|12/16/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|18:00
|Away
|L 3-1
Capitals vs. Hurricanes game info
- Game Day: Friday, January 5, 2024
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and MNMT
