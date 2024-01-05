In the upcoming game versus the Carolina Hurricanes, which begins at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, can we count on Evgeny Kuznetsov to find the back of the net for the Washington Capitals? Let's dig into the most important stats and trends to figure out which player props you should be considering.

Will Evgeny Kuznetsov score a goal against the Hurricanes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +350 (Bet $10 to win $35.00 if he scores a goal)

Kuznetsov stats and insights

In five of 32 games this season, Kuznetsov has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

In one game versus the Hurricanes this season, he has attempted two shots, but has not scored a goal.

Kuznetsov has picked up three assists on the power play.

Kuznetsov's shooting percentage is 10.3%, and he averages 1.6 shots per game.

Hurricanes defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Hurricanes are conceding 116 total goals (3.0 per game) which ranks 15th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Hurricanes have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 12.9 hits and 10.9 blocked shots per game.

Kuznetsov recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/3/2024 Devils 2 1 1 19:35 Home L 6-3 1/2/2024 Penguins 0 0 0 20:07 Away W 4-3 12/30/2023 Predators 0 0 0 21:28 Home L 3-2 SO 12/29/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 16:20 Away L 5-1 12/27/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 13:13 Away L 5-1 12/23/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 13:53 Home L 2-1 SO 12/21/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 14:41 Away W 3-2 OT 12/20/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 18:53 Home W 3-2 OT 12/17/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 18:31 Away W 2-1 SO 12/16/2023 Predators 0 0 0 18:00 Away L 3-1

Capitals vs. Hurricanes game info

Game Day: Friday, January 5, 2024

Friday, January 5, 2024 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and MNMT

ESPN+, BSSO, and MNMT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

