In the upcoming contest against the Carolina Hurricanes, which begins at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, can we bet on Dylan Strome to light the lamp for the Washington Capitals? Let's dive into the most important stats and trends to figure out which player props you should be strongly considering.

Will Dylan Strome score a goal against the Hurricanes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +260 (Bet $10 to win $26.00 if he scores a goal)

Strome stats and insights

Strome has scored in 10 of 36 games this season, and had multiple goals in three of those games.

In one game versus the Hurricanes this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken four of them.

Strome has picked up four goals and three assists on the power play.

He has a 17.1% shooting percentage, attempting 2.1 shots per game.

Hurricanes defensive stats

The Hurricanes have conceded 116 goals in total (3.0 per game), which ranks 15th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Hurricanes have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 12.9 hits and 10.9 blocked shots per game.

Strome recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/3/2024 Devils 0 0 0 14:25 Home L 6-3 1/2/2024 Penguins 1 0 1 11:30 Away W 4-3 12/30/2023 Predators 1 0 1 18:41 Home L 3-2 SO 12/29/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 15:10 Away L 5-1 12/27/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 16:40 Away L 5-1 12/23/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 21:00 Home L 2-1 SO 12/21/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 21:37 Away W 3-2 OT 12/20/2023 Islanders 1 1 0 18:08 Home W 3-2 OT 12/17/2023 Hurricanes 1 0 1 20:17 Away W 2-1 SO 12/16/2023 Predators 1 0 1 20:32 Away L 3-1

Capitals vs. Hurricanes game info

Game Day: Friday, January 5, 2024

Friday, January 5, 2024 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and MNMT

ESPN+, BSSO, and MNMT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

