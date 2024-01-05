Deni Avdija and his Washington Wizards teammates take on the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday at 7:30 PM ET.

In his last game, a 140-101 loss against the Cavaliers, Avdija put up seven points, six rebounds and four assists.

Let's look at the prop bets available for Avdija, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Deni Avdija Prop Bets vs. the Cavaliers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 12.5 11.5 10.1 Rebounds 6.5 5.9 7.0 Assists 3.5 3.8 3.5 PRA -- 21.2 20.6 PR -- 17.4 17.1 3PM 1.5 0.9 0.8



Deni Avdija Insights vs. the Cavaliers

Avdija is responsible for taking 9.9% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 9.0 per game.

Avdija is averaging 2.7 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 7.7% of his team's attempts from beyond the arc.

The Wizards rank 15th in possessions per game with 105.4. His opponents, the Cavaliers, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 20th with 100.9 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Cavaliers have allowed 112.1 points per contest, which is ninth-best in the NBA.

On the glass, the Cavaliers are ranked eighth in the NBA, giving up 42.6 rebounds per game.

In terms of assists, the Cavaliers are ranked third in the NBA, allowing 24.7 per game.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Cavaliers have conceded 12.1 makes per game, 10th in the NBA.

Deni Avdija vs. the Cavaliers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/3/2024 21 7 6 4 1 0 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.