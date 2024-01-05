Danilo Gallinari and the Washington Wizards take on the Cleveland Cavaliers at 7:30 PM ET on Friday.

In his previous game, a 132-102 loss versus the Raptors, Gallinari had .

Below, we break down Gallinari's stats and trends to help you find the most appealing prop bets.

Danilo Gallinari Prop Bets vs. the Cavaliers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 11.5 7.0 5.2 Rebounds -- 2.9 2.8 Assists -- 1.2 0.7 PRA -- 11.1 8.7 PR -- 9.9 8



Danilo Gallinari Insights vs. the Cavaliers

This season, he's put up 4.4% of the Wizards' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 5.0 per contest.

The Wizards rank 15th in possessions per game with 105.4. His opponents, the Cavaliers, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 20th with 100.9 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Cavaliers are ninth in the league, giving up 112.1 points per contest.

Conceding 42.6 rebounds per game, the Cavaliers are the eighth-ranked squad in the league.

In terms of assists, the Cavaliers have conceded 24.7 per game, third in the league.

