Daniel Gafford and his Washington Wizards teammates will face the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday at 7:30 PM ET.

Gafford, in his previous game (January 3 loss against the Cavaliers), posted 12 points.

Below we will look at Gafford's stats and trends, helping you make good picks on prop bets.

Daniel Gafford Prop Bets vs. the Cavaliers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 11.5 10.9 12.5 Rebounds 6.5 7.6 8.4 Assists -- 1.6 1.4 PRA -- 20.1 22.3 PR -- 18.5 20.9



Daniel Gafford Insights vs. the Cavaliers

This season, he's put up 6.5% of the Wizards' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 6.5 per contest.

Gafford's opponents, the Cavaliers, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 20th in the NBA with 100.9 possessions per game, while his Wizards rank 15th in possessions per game with 105.4.

On defense, the Cavaliers have allowed 112.1 points per game, which is ninth-best in the league.

Conceding 42.6 rebounds per game, the Cavaliers are the eighth-ranked squad in the league.

The Cavaliers are the third-ranked team in the league, conceding 24.7 assists per game.

Daniel Gafford vs. the Cavaliers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/3/2024 20 12 5 1 0 1 0

