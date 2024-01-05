The Washington Wizards, Corey Kispert included, face the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday at 7:30 PM ET.

Kispert, in his most recent game, had 12 points in a 140-101 loss to the Cavaliers.

We're going to break down Kispert's prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Corey Kispert Prop Bets vs. the Cavaliers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 11.5 11.7 13.3 Rebounds -- 2.1 1.2 Assists -- 1.5 1.4 PRA -- 15.3 15.9 PR -- 13.8 14.5



Corey Kispert Insights vs. the Cavaliers

This season, Kispert has made 4.1 field goals per game, which adds up to 9.0% of his team's total makes.

Kispert's Wizards average 105.4 possessions per game, which ranks 15th among NBA teams, while the Cavaliers have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 20th with 100.9 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Cavaliers are ranked ninth in the NBA, allowing 112.1 points per game.

Conceding 42.6 rebounds per game, the Cavaliers are the eighth-ranked squad in the league.

Allowing 24.7 assists per game, the Cavaliers are the third-ranked team in the NBA.

Corey Kispert vs. the Cavaliers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/3/2024 20 12 1 0 0 0 0

