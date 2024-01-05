In the upcoming tilt versus the Carolina Hurricanes, which begins at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, can we count on Connor McMichael to score a goal for the Washington Capitals? Let's dive into the most important numbers and trends to figure out which player props you should be thinking about.

Will Connor McMichael score a goal against the Hurricanes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +440 (Bet $10 to win $44.00 if he scores a goal)

McMichael stats and insights

In seven of 34 games this season, McMichael has scored -- but just one goal each time.

He has taken one shot in one game versus the Hurricanes this season, but has not scored.

He has scored one goal, but has no assists, on the power play.

McMichael's shooting percentage is 12.3%, and he averages 1.6 shots per game.

Hurricanes defensive stats

The Hurricanes are 15th in goals allowed, conceding 116 total goals (3.0 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Hurricanes have two shutouts, and they average 12.9 hits and 10.9 blocked shots per game.

McMichael recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/3/2024 Devils 1 1 0 12:49 Home L 6-3 1/2/2024 Penguins 0 0 0 14:34 Away W 4-3 12/30/2023 Predators 0 0 0 16:39 Home L 3-2 SO 12/29/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 13:56 Away L 5-1 12/27/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 14:43 Away L 5-1 12/23/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 16:43 Home L 2-1 SO 12/17/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 19:34 Away W 2-1 SO 12/16/2023 Predators 0 0 0 15:24 Away L 3-1 12/14/2023 Flyers 1 1 0 20:02 Away L 4-3 SO 12/10/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 14:42 Away W 4-2

Capitals vs. Hurricanes game info

Game Day: Friday, January 5, 2024

Friday, January 5, 2024 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and MNMT

TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and MNMT

