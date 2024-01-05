There is high school basketball competition in Charlotte, Virginia today, and the inside scoop on how to watch these games is available right here.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Charlotte, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Amelia County High School at Randolph-Henry High School

Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on January 5

5:30 PM ET on January 5 Location: Charlotte Court House, VA

Charlotte Court House, VA How to Stream: Watch Here

Amelia County High School at Randolph-Henry High School