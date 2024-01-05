Charlotte, VA High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 5:40 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
There is high school basketball competition in Charlotte, Virginia today, and the inside scoop on how to watch these games is available right here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network!
Charlotte, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Amelia County High School at Randolph-Henry High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Charlotte Court House, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Amelia County High School at Randolph-Henry High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Charlotte Court House, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
