The Cleveland Cavaliers (19-15) square off against the Washington Wizards (6-27) as double-digit, 10.5-point favorites on Friday, January 5, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET on BSOH and MNMT2.

Wizards vs. Cavaliers Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, January 5, 2024

Friday, January 5, 2024 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSOH and MNMT2

BSOH and MNMT2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Wizards vs. Cavaliers Score Prediction

Prediction: Cavaliers 124 - Wizards 110

Wizards vs Cavaliers Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Wizards vs. Cavaliers

Pick ATS: Cavaliers (- 10.5)

Cavaliers (- 10.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Cavaliers (-14.1)

Cavaliers (-14.1) Pick OU: Under (240.5)



Under (240.5) Computer Predicted Total: 234.0

The Cavaliers have covered more often than the Wizards this year, putting up an ATS record of 18-16-0, as opposed to the 16-17-0 record of the Wizards.

Cleveland hasn't covered the spread as a 10.5-point favorite or more this season, while Washington covers as an underdog of 10.5 or more 55.6% of the time.

Cleveland's games have gone over the total 52.9% of the time this season (18 out of 34), less often than Washington's games have (20 out of 33).

As a moneyline favorite this year, the Cavaliers are 13-6, while the Wizards are 5-26 as moneyline underdogs.

Wizards Performance Insights

In 2023-24, the Wizards are 11th in the league on offense (116.2 points scored per game) and worst on defense (126.6 points conceded).

On the boards, Washington is worst in the NBA in rebounds (39.4 per game). It is the worst in rebounds allowed (50 per game).

With 27.5 assists per game, the Wizards are eighth in the league.

In 2023-24, Washington is 19th in the league in turnovers committed (13.2 per game) and 11th in turnovers forced (13.5).

Beyond the arc, the Wizards are 18th in the NBA in 3-pointers made per game (12.5). They are 22nd in 3-point percentage at 35.4%.

