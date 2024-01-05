Friday's NHL play includes the Carolina Hurricanes (21-13-4) visiting the Washington Capitals (18-12-6) at Capital One Arena. The Capitals are big underdogs (+145 on the moneyline) against the Hurricanes (-175) ahead of the contest, which begins at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSO, and MNMT.

Capitals vs. Hurricanes Game Info

When: Friday, January 5, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, January 5, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

Capitals vs. Hurricanes Total and Moneyline

Capitals vs. Hurricanes Betting Trends

Carolina and its opponent have combined to score more than 6 goals in 21 of 38 games this season.

In the 34 times this season the Hurricanes have been favored on the moneyline, they have finished 20-14 in those games.

The Capitals have been listed as the underdog 24 times this season, and upset their opponent nine times.

Carolina is 10-6 (victorious in 62.5% of its games) when it has played with moneyline odds of -175 or shorter.

Washington is 6-5 when sportsbooks have made them underdogs of +145 or longer on the moneyline.

Capitals Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 6-1-3 4-6 6-4-0 6.2 3.80 2.50 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 6-1-3 3.80 2.50 15 39.5% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 4-4-2 3-7 4-6-0 6.0 2.00 3.00 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 4-4-2 2.00 3.00 7 26.9% Record as ML Favorite 5-4 Record as ML Underdog 1-0 Puck Line Covers 4 Puck Line Losses 6 Games Over Total 6 Games Under Total 4 Record as ML Favorite 2-0 Record as ML Underdog 2-5 Puck Line Covers 3 Puck Line Losses 7 Games Over Total 4 Games Under Total 6

