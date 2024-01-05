Capitals vs. Hurricanes Injury Report Today - January 5
As they get ready to play the Carolina Hurricanes (21-13-4) on Friday, January 5 at Capital One Arena, with the puck dropping at 7:00 PM ET, the Washington Capitals (18-12-6) have four players currently listed on the injury report.
Washington Capitals Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|T.J. Oshie
|RW
|Out
|Lower Body
|Sonny Milano
|LW
|Out
|Upper Body
|Nicklas Backstrom
|C
|Out
|Hip
|Charlie Lindgren
|G
|Out
|Upper Body
Carolina Hurricanes Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Frederik Andersen
|G
|Out
|Blood Clotting
Capitals vs. Hurricanes Game Info
- Game Day: Friday, January 5, 2024
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and MNMT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: Washington D.C.
- Arena: Capital One Arena
Capitals Season Insights
- The Capitals' 85 goals on the season (2.4 per game) rank them 31st in the NHL.
- Washington's total of 104 goals given up (2.9 per game) is eighth-best in the NHL.
- They have the 27th-ranked goal differential in the league at -19.
Hurricanes Season Insights
- The Hurricanes' 129 total goals (3.4 per game) rank sixth in the NHL.
- Their +13 goal differential ranks 11th in the league.
Capitals vs. Hurricanes Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Hurricanes (-175)
|Capitals (+145)
|6
