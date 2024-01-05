As they get ready to play the Carolina Hurricanes (21-13-4) on Friday, January 5 at Capital One Arena, with the puck dropping at 7:00 PM ET, the Washington Capitals (18-12-6) have four players currently listed on the injury report.

Washington Capitals Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury T.J. Oshie RW Out Lower Body Sonny Milano LW Out Upper Body Nicklas Backstrom C Out Hip Charlie Lindgren G Out Upper Body

Carolina Hurricanes Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Frederik Andersen G Out Blood Clotting

Capitals vs. Hurricanes Game Info

Game Day: Friday, January 5, 2024

Friday, January 5, 2024 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and MNMT

ESPN+, BSSO, and MNMT

Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Arena: Capital One Arena

Capitals Season Insights

The Capitals' 85 goals on the season (2.4 per game) rank them 31st in the NHL.

Washington's total of 104 goals given up (2.9 per game) is eighth-best in the NHL.

They have the 27th-ranked goal differential in the league at -19.

Hurricanes Season Insights

The Hurricanes' 129 total goals (3.4 per game) rank sixth in the NHL.

Their +13 goal differential ranks 11th in the league.

Capitals vs. Hurricanes Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Hurricanes (-175) Capitals (+145) 6

