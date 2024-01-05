Bilal Coulibaly and his Washington Wizards teammates will match up versus the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday at 7:30 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Coulibaly, in his most recent appearance, had five points, three steals and two blocks in a 140-101 loss to the Cavaliers.

With prop bets in place for Coulibaly, let's dive into some stats and trends to assist you in making good predictions.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Bilal Coulibaly Prop Bets vs. the Cavaliers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 6.5 8.4 6.8 Rebounds -- 4.1 4.0 Assists -- 1.8 1.8 PRA -- 14.3 12.6 PR -- 12.5 10.8



Looking to bet on one or more of Coulibaly's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Bilal Coulibaly Insights vs. the Cavaliers

Coulibaly has taken 6.3 shots per game this season and made 3.1 per game, which account for 6.8% and 6.9%, respectively, of his team's total.

Coulibaly's Wizards average 105.4 possessions per game, which ranks 15th among NBA teams, while the Cavaliers have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 20th with 100.9 possessions per contest.

The Cavaliers are the ninth-best defensive squad in the league, conceding 112.1 points per game.

On the glass, the Cavaliers have allowed 42.6 rebounds per contest, which puts them eighth in the NBA.

The Cavaliers give up 24.7 assists per game, third-ranked in the league.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Bilal Coulibaly vs. the Cavaliers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/3/2024 33 5 5 1 1 2 3

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.