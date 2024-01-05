For people looking to wager on the upcoming game between the Washington Capitals and the Carolina Hurricanes on Friday at 7:00 PM ET, is Aliaksei Protas a player who is a good bet to light the lamp? We break it all down in the piece below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Aliaksei Protas score a goal against the Hurricanes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Protas stats and insights

  • In three of 35 games this season, Protas has scored -- but just one goal each time.
  • In one game against the Hurricanes this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken zero of them.
  • Protas has no points on the power play.
  • Protas averages 1.3 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 6.5%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Hurricanes defensive stats

  • The Hurricanes have conceded 116 goals in total (3.0 per game), which ranks 15th in the NHL in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Hurricanes have shut out opponents twice while averaging 12.9 hits and 10.9 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Protas recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
1/3/2024 Devils 0 0 0 13:06 Home L 6-3
1/2/2024 Penguins 0 0 0 15:12 Away W 4-3
12/30/2023 Predators 1 0 1 17:23 Home L 3-2 SO
12/29/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 20:01 Away L 5-1
12/27/2023 Rangers 1 0 1 15:10 Away L 5-1
12/23/2023 Lightning 1 0 1 16:10 Home L 2-1 SO
12/21/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 13:36 Away W 3-2 OT
12/20/2023 Islanders 1 0 1 13:10 Home W 3-2 OT
12/17/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 15:03 Away W 2-1 SO
12/16/2023 Predators 0 0 0 12:11 Away L 3-1

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Capitals vs. Hurricanes game info

  • Game Day: Friday, January 5, 2024
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and MNMT
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.