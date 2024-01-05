Joel Embiid and Julius Randle are two of the players with prop bets for the taking when the Philadelphia 76ers and the New York Knicks square off at Wells Fargo Center on Friday (with opening tip at 7:30 PM ET).

76ers vs. Knicks Game Info

Date: Friday, January 5, 2024

Friday, January 5, 2024 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN and MSG

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Wells Fargo Center

76ers vs Knicks Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Philadelphia 76ers

Joel Embiid Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 34.5 (Over: -111) 11.5 (Over: -106) 5.5 (Over: -132) 1.5 (Over: +154)

Embiid's 34.8 points per game average is 0.3 points more than Friday's over/under.

His per-game rebound average of 11.8 is 0.3 more than his prop bet over/under for Friday's game (11.5).

Embiid's season-long assist average -- 6.2 per game -- is 0.7 higher than Friday's assist prop bet value (5.5).

Embiid has averaged 1.2 made three-pointers per game, 0.3 fewer than his over/under in Friday's game (1.5).

Tyrese Maxey Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 25.5 (Over: -102) 3.5 (Over: +112) 6.5 (Over: -135) 2.5 (Over: -179)

The 25.5-point prop total set for Tyrese Maxey on Friday is 0.4 less than his scoring average on the season (25.9).

He averages 0.2 more rebounds than his prop bet Friday of 3.5.

Maxey has picked up 6.4 assists per game, 0.1 lower than his prop bet on Friday (6.5).

He has connected on 3.2 three-pointers per game, 0.7 more than his prop bet total on Friday (2.5).

Tobias Harris Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 17.5 (Over: -118) 5.5 (Over: -139) 3.5 (Over: +114) 1.5 (Over: +122)

The 17.5-point prop total for Tobias Harris on Friday is 0.2 higher than his season scoring average, which is 17.3.

His rebounding average of 6.2 is lower than his over/under on Friday (5.5).

Harris' assist average -- three -- is 0.5 lower than Friday's prop bet (3.5).

Harris has knocked down 1.2 three-pointers per game, which is less than his over/under in Friday's game (1.5).

NBA Props Today: New York Knicks

Julius Randle Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 27.5 (Over: -118) 9.5 (Over: +102) 3.5 (Over: -147) 1.5 (Over: -141)

Randle's 24.4 points per game are 3.1 fewer than Friday's over/under.

He has collected 9.5 boards per game, matching his over/under for Friday.

Randle's assist average -- 4.7 -- is higher than Friday's assist over/under (3.5).

Randle averages the same amount of three-pointers as his over/under on Friday (1.5).

Jalen Brunson Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 26.5 (Over: -114) 3.5 (Over: -143) 8.5 (Over: +116) 2.5 (Over: +104)

Friday's points prop bet for Jalen Brunson is 26.5 points. That's 0.8 more than his season average of 25.7.

He has averaged 0.4 more rebounds per game (3.9) than his prop bet total in Friday's game (3.5).

Brunson's year-long assist average -- 6.4 per game -- is 2.1 assists lower than Friday's assist prop bet total (8.5).

Brunson has averaged 2.8 made three-pointers per game, 0.3 more than his over/under in Friday's game (2.5).

