The Elon Phoenix (7-6, 0-0 CAA) are only 2.5-point underdogs as they attempt to stop a four-game road losing streak when they visit the William & Mary Tribe (5-8, 0-0 CAA) on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at Kaplan Arena. The contest airs at 7:00 PM ET on FloHoops. The matchup has an over/under of 154.5.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

William & Mary vs. Elon Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, January 4, 2024

Thursday, January 4, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: FloHoops

FloHoops Where: Williamsburg, Virginia

Williamsburg, Virginia Venue: Kaplan Arena

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under William & Mary -2.5 154.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

William & Mary Betting Records & Stats

In six games this season, William & Mary and its opponents have scored more than 154.5 total points.

William & Mary has an average total of 150.6 in its outings this year, 3.9 fewer points than this game's over/under.

So far this season, the Tribe have put together a 4-7-0 record against the spread.

Elon (4-6-0 ATS) has covered the spread 36.4% of the time, 3.6% more often than William & Mary (4-7-0) this year.

William & Mary vs. Elon Over/Under Stats

Games Over 154.5 % of Games Over 154.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total William & Mary 6 54.5% 76.6 157.1 74.0 150.8 143.3 Elon 5 50% 80.5 157.1 76.8 150.8 146.0

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional William & Mary Insights & Trends

William & Mary compiled a 7-12-0 ATS record in conference games last year.

The Tribe record only 0.2 fewer points per game (76.6) than the Phoenix give up (76.8).

William & Mary is 3-1 against the spread and 4-2 overall when scoring more than 76.8 points.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

William & Mary vs. Elon Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) William & Mary 4-7-0 1-1 8-3-0 Elon 4-6-0 2-4 8-2-0

William & Mary vs. Elon Home/Away Splits

William & Mary Elon 5-0 Home Record 5-0 0-6 Away Record 0-5 3-0-0 Home ATS Record 1-2-0 1-5-0 Away ATS Record 1-4-0 87.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 94.8 69.2 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 66.8 2-1-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 3-0-0 5-1-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-1-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.