The Elon Phoenix (6-5, 0-0 CAA) play a fellow CAA team, the William & Mary Tribe (5-7, 0-0 CAA), on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at Kaplan Arena. The game will begin at 7:00 PM ET and you can watch via FloHoops.

William & Mary vs. Elon Game Information

Game Day: Thursday, January 4

Thursday, January 4 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: FloHoops

William & Mary Players to Watch

Trey Moss: 14.3 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0 BLK

Elon Players to Watch

TK Simpkins: 13.2 PTS, 4.2 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.5 BLK

William & Mary vs. Elon Stat Comparison

William & Mary Rank William & Mary AVG Elon AVG Elon Rank 117th 77.6 Points Scored 83.8 28th 253rd 73.8 Points Allowed 77.3 312th 217th 35.9 Rebounds 36.7 182nd 287th 7.7 Off. Rebounds 9.5 152nd 26th 9.8 3pt Made 9.1 61st 166th 13.8 Assists 14.2 137th 69th 10.4 Turnovers 11.4 144th

