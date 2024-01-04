The William & Mary Tribe (5-8, 0-0 CAA) aim to extend a three-game home winning stretch when hosting the Elon Phoenix (7-6, 0-0 CAA) on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET.

William & Mary vs. Elon Game Info

  • When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Kaplan Arena in Williamsburg, Virginia
  • TV: FloHoops

How to Watch Other CAA Games

William & Mary Stats Insights

  • The Tribe are shooting 44.7% from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points lower than the 45.3% the Phoenix allow to opponents.
  • William & Mary is 4-1 when it shoots better than 45.3% from the field.
  • The Tribe are the 219th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Phoenix rank 214th.
  • The Tribe record just 0.2 fewer points per game (76.6) than the Phoenix give up (76.8).
  • When William & Mary puts up more than 76.8 points, it is 4-2.

William & Mary Home & Away Comparison

  • Offensively William & Mary has fared better at home this year, averaging 87.6 points per game, compared to 69.2 per game away from home.
  • The Tribe are allowing 59.0 points per game this year in home games, which is 25.5 fewer points than they're allowing on the road (84.5).
  • William & Mary is sinking 10.8 three-pointers per game with a 38.3% shooting percentage from beyond the arc at home, which is 1.5 more threes and 5.2% points better than it is averaging in away games (9.3 threes per game, 33.1% three-point percentage).

William & Mary Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/10/2023 Virginia-Lynchburg W 99-50 Kaplan Arena
12/21/2023 @ Pepperdine L 71-59 Firestone Fieldhouse
12/30/2023 @ Navy L 77-65 Navy Alumni Hall
1/4/2024 Elon - Kaplan Arena
1/6/2024 Drexel - Kaplan Arena
1/11/2024 @ Hampton - Hampton Convocation Center

