The William & Mary Tribe (5-8, 0-0 CAA) aim to extend a three-game home winning stretch when hosting the Elon Phoenix (7-6, 0-0 CAA) on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET.

William & Mary vs. Elon Game Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Kaplan Arena in Williamsburg, Virginia

Kaplan Arena in Williamsburg, Virginia TV: FloHoops

How to Watch Other CAA Games

William & Mary Stats Insights

The Tribe are shooting 44.7% from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points lower than the 45.3% the Phoenix allow to opponents.

William & Mary is 4-1 when it shoots better than 45.3% from the field.

The Tribe are the 219th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Phoenix rank 214th.

The Tribe record just 0.2 fewer points per game (76.6) than the Phoenix give up (76.8).

When William & Mary puts up more than 76.8 points, it is 4-2.

William & Mary Home & Away Comparison

Offensively William & Mary has fared better at home this year, averaging 87.6 points per game, compared to 69.2 per game away from home.

The Tribe are allowing 59.0 points per game this year in home games, which is 25.5 fewer points than they're allowing on the road (84.5).

William & Mary is sinking 10.8 three-pointers per game with a 38.3% shooting percentage from beyond the arc at home, which is 1.5 more threes and 5.2% points better than it is averaging in away games (9.3 threes per game, 33.1% three-point percentage).

William & Mary Upcoming Schedule