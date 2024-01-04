How to Watch William & Mary vs. Elon on TV or Live Stream - January 4
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 1:30 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
The William & Mary Tribe (5-8, 0-0 CAA) aim to extend a three-game home winning stretch when hosting the Elon Phoenix (7-6, 0-0 CAA) on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
William & Mary vs. Elon Game Info
- When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Kaplan Arena in Williamsburg, Virginia
- TV: FloHoops
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Other CAA Games
- Charleston (SC) vs Hofstra (7:00 PM ET | January 4)
- Stony Brook vs Northeastern (7:00 PM ET | January 4)
- Hampton vs Delaware (7:00 PM ET | January 4)
- UNC Wilmington vs Drexel (7:00 PM ET | January 4)
- Campbell vs N.C. A&T (7:00 PM ET | January 4)
William & Mary Stats Insights
- The Tribe are shooting 44.7% from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points lower than the 45.3% the Phoenix allow to opponents.
- William & Mary is 4-1 when it shoots better than 45.3% from the field.
- The Tribe are the 219th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Phoenix rank 214th.
- The Tribe record just 0.2 fewer points per game (76.6) than the Phoenix give up (76.8).
- When William & Mary puts up more than 76.8 points, it is 4-2.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
William & Mary Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively William & Mary has fared better at home this year, averaging 87.6 points per game, compared to 69.2 per game away from home.
- The Tribe are allowing 59.0 points per game this year in home games, which is 25.5 fewer points than they're allowing on the road (84.5).
- William & Mary is sinking 10.8 three-pointers per game with a 38.3% shooting percentage from beyond the arc at home, which is 1.5 more threes and 5.2% points better than it is averaging in away games (9.3 threes per game, 33.1% three-point percentage).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
William & Mary Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/10/2023
|Virginia-Lynchburg
|W 99-50
|Kaplan Arena
|12/21/2023
|@ Pepperdine
|L 71-59
|Firestone Fieldhouse
|12/30/2023
|@ Navy
|L 77-65
|Navy Alumni Hall
|1/4/2024
|Elon
|-
|Kaplan Arena
|1/6/2024
|Drexel
|-
|Kaplan Arena
|1/11/2024
|@ Hampton
|-
|Hampton Convocation Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.