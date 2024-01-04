How to Watch the Virginia vs. Georgia Tech Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 4
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 1:56 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (9-4) will be trying to continue a three-game home winning run when squaring off against the Virginia Cavaliers (8-4) on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at Hank McCamish Pavilion. It airs at 7:00 PM ET.
Virginia Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Hank McCamish Pavilion in Atlanta, Georgia
- TV: ACC Network X
Virginia vs. Georgia Tech Scoring Comparison
- The Cavaliers' 76.9 points per game are 14.6 more points than the 62.3 the Yellow Jackets allow.
- Virginia has put together an 8-3 record in games it scores more than 62.3 points.
- Georgia Tech is 9-2 when it gives up fewer than 76.9 points.
- The Yellow Jackets average 74.1 points per game, 9.7 more points than the 64.4 the Cavaliers give up.
- When Georgia Tech puts up more than 64.4 points, it is 8-2.
- When Virginia gives up fewer than 74.1 points, it is 7-2.
- The Yellow Jackets shoot 44.5% from the field, 7.5% higher than the Cavaliers allow defensively.
Virginia Leaders
- Kymora Johnson: 12.3 PTS, 5.5 AST, 1.8 STL, 39.5 FG%, 26.8 3PT% (19-for-71)
- Camryn Taylor: 14.2 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.1 BLK, 44.8 FG%
- Jillian Brown: 6.7 PTS, 31.3 FG%, 8.7 3PT% (2-for-23)
- Alexia Smith: 5.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 41.5 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (3-for-13)
- London Clarkson: 8.3 PTS, 1.2 STL, 51 FG%
Virginia Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/16/2023
|Wofford
|L 71-70
|John Paul Jones Arena
|12/21/2023
|Fordham
|W 82-56
|John Paul Jones Arena
|12/31/2023
|NC State
|L 72-61
|John Paul Jones Arena
|1/4/2024
|@ Georgia Tech
|-
|Hank McCamish Pavilion
|1/7/2024
|Duke
|-
|John Paul Jones Arena
|1/11/2024
|@ NC State
|-
|Reynolds Coliseum
