The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (9-4) will be trying to continue a three-game home winning run when squaring off against the Virginia Cavaliers (8-4) on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at Hank McCamish Pavilion. It airs at 7:00 PM ET.

Virginia Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Hank McCamish Pavilion in Atlanta, Georgia
  • TV: ACC Network X

Virginia vs. Georgia Tech Scoring Comparison

  • The Cavaliers' 76.9 points per game are 14.6 more points than the 62.3 the Yellow Jackets allow.
  • Virginia has put together an 8-3 record in games it scores more than 62.3 points.
  • Georgia Tech is 9-2 when it gives up fewer than 76.9 points.
  • The Yellow Jackets average 74.1 points per game, 9.7 more points than the 64.4 the Cavaliers give up.
  • When Georgia Tech puts up more than 64.4 points, it is 8-2.
  • When Virginia gives up fewer than 74.1 points, it is 7-2.
  • The Yellow Jackets shoot 44.5% from the field, 7.5% higher than the Cavaliers allow defensively.

Virginia Leaders

  • Kymora Johnson: 12.3 PTS, 5.5 AST, 1.8 STL, 39.5 FG%, 26.8 3PT% (19-for-71)
  • Camryn Taylor: 14.2 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.1 BLK, 44.8 FG%
  • Jillian Brown: 6.7 PTS, 31.3 FG%, 8.7 3PT% (2-for-23)
  • Alexia Smith: 5.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 41.5 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (3-for-13)
  • London Clarkson: 8.3 PTS, 1.2 STL, 51 FG%

Virginia Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/16/2023 Wofford L 71-70 John Paul Jones Arena
12/21/2023 Fordham W 82-56 John Paul Jones Arena
12/31/2023 NC State L 72-61 John Paul Jones Arena
1/4/2024 @ Georgia Tech - Hank McCamish Pavilion
1/7/2024 Duke - John Paul Jones Arena
1/11/2024 @ NC State - Reynolds Coliseum

