Thursday's contest features the No. 13 Virginia Tech Hokies (10-2) and the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (4-9) squaring off at Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum in what should be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 71-59 victory for heavily favored Virginia Tech according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 6:00 PM ET on January 4.

The Hokies took care of business in their last matchup 91-41 against Pittsburgh on Sunday.

Virginia Tech vs. Wake Forest Game Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Winston-Salem, North Carolina

Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Winston-Salem, North Carolina How to Watch on TV: ACC Network Extra

Virginia Tech vs. Wake Forest Score Prediction

Prediction: Virginia Tech 71, Wake Forest 59

Virginia Tech Schedule Analysis

The Hokies captured their signature win of the season on November 24 by claiming a 59-58 victory over the Kansas Jayhawks, a top 50 team in our computer rankings.

When facing Quadrant 1 teams, the Hokies are 1-2 (.333%) -- tied for the 23rd-most wins.

Virginia Tech has tied for the 14th-most Quadrant 4 victories in the country (seven).

Virginia Tech 2023-24 Best Wins

59-58 over Kansas (No. 46) on November 24

84-59 on the road over Rutgers (No. 150) on December 17

76-70 over Tulane (No. 154) on November 25

91-41 at home over Pittsburgh (No. 183) on December 31

72-51 at home over UNC Greensboro (No. 206) on November 20

Virginia Tech Leaders

Elizabeth Kitley: 19.9 PTS, 11.4 REB, 2.1 BLK, 53.5 FG%

19.9 PTS, 11.4 REB, 2.1 BLK, 53.5 FG% Georgia Amoore: 16.8 PTS, 7.3 AST, 42.9 FG%, 33.0 3PT% (31-for-94)

16.8 PTS, 7.3 AST, 42.9 FG%, 33.0 3PT% (31-for-94) Matilda Ekh: 10.8 PTS, 43.6 FG%, 36.1 3PT% (26-for-72)

10.8 PTS, 43.6 FG%, 36.1 3PT% (26-for-72) Cayla King: 8.8 PTS, 33.0 FG%, 33.7 3PT% (31-for-92)

8.8 PTS, 33.0 FG%, 33.7 3PT% (31-for-92) Olivia Summiel: 4.6 PTS, 57.1 FG%, 38.9 3PT% (7-for-18)

Virginia Tech Performance Insights

The Hokies have a +315 scoring differential, topping opponents by 26.3 points per game. They're putting up 81.7 points per game, 23rd in college basketball, and are allowing 55.4 per contest to rank 42nd in college basketball.

