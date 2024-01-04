Virginia vs. Georgia Tech Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - January 4
Thursday's contest at Hank McCamish Pavilion has the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (9-4) squaring off against the Virginia Cavaliers (8-4) at 7:00 PM (on January 4). Our computer prediction projects a 72-67 win for Georgia Tech, who is a small favorite based on our model.
The Cavaliers are coming off of a 72-61 loss to NC State in their last outing on Sunday.
Virginia vs. Georgia Tech Game Info
- When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Hank McCamish Pavilion in Atlanta, Georgia
Virginia vs. Georgia Tech Score Prediction
- Prediction: Georgia Tech 72, Virginia 67
Virginia Schedule Analysis
- On November 30, the Cavaliers picked up their best win of the season, an 87-81 victory over the Missouri Tigers, a top 100 team (No. 80), according to our computer rankings.
- Virginia has six wins over Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 36th-most in the nation.
Virginia 2023-24 Best Wins
- 87-81 at home over Missouri (No. 80) on November 30
- 81-59 over Tulane (No. 154) on November 24
- 74-49 at home over Campbell (No. 203) on November 12
- 80-51 at home over William & Mary (No. 208) on November 15
- 76-52 at home over Maryland-Eastern Shore (No. 212) on November 8
Virginia Leaders
- Kymora Johnson: 12.3 PTS, 5.5 AST, 1.8 STL, 39.5 FG%, 26.8 3PT% (19-for-71)
- Camryn Taylor: 14.2 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.1 BLK, 44.8 FG%
- Jillian Brown: 6.7 PTS, 31.3 FG%, 8.7 3PT% (2-for-23)
- Alexia Smith: 5.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 41.5 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (3-for-13)
- London Clarkson: 8.3 PTS, 1.2 STL, 51 FG%
Virginia Performance Insights
- The Cavaliers outscore opponents by 12.5 points per game (posting 76.9 points per game, 54th in college basketball, and allowing 64.4 per contest, 186th in college basketball) and have a +150 scoring differential.
