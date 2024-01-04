The Old Dominion Monarchs (4-9, 0-1 Sun Belt) visit the Troy Trojans (7-6, 1-0 Sun Belt) after losing five straight road games. The Trojans are favored by 4.5 points in the contest, which begins at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4, 2024. The point total in the matchup is set at 148.5.

Old Dominion vs. Troy Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, January 4, 2024

Thursday, January 4, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Troy, Alabama

Troy, Alabama Venue: Trojan Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Troy -4.5 148.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Monarchs Betting Records & Stats

Old Dominion has played six games this season that ended with a combined score higher than 148.5 points.

Old Dominion has had an average of 146.6 points scored in its games so far this season, 1.9 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Old Dominion is 3-8-0 ATS this season.

Troy's .700 ATS win percentage (7-3-0 ATS Record) is higher than Old Dominion's .273 mark (3-8-0 ATS Record) in 2023-24.

Old Dominion vs. Troy Over/Under Stats

Games Over 148.5 % of Games Over 148.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Troy 6 60% 82.4 152.7 70.7 147 145.2 Old Dominion 6 54.5% 70.3 152.7 76.3 147 143.2

Additional Old Dominion Insights & Trends

The Trojans were 9-11-0 against the spread last season in Sun Belt play.

The Monarchs score an average of 70.3 points per game, just 0.4 fewer points than the 70.7 the Trojans allow.

When it scores more than 70.7 points, Old Dominion is 2-2 against the spread and 2-3 overall.

Old Dominion vs. Troy Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Troy 7-3-0 2-0 7-3-0 Old Dominion 3-8-0 1-3 6-5-0

Old Dominion vs. Troy Home/Away Splits

Troy Old Dominion 6-1 Home Record 3-3 1-5 Away Record 0-4 3-1-0 Home ATS Record 1-3-0 4-2-0 Away ATS Record 1-3-0 92.9 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 65.3 70.2 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 73.0 4-0-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 2-2-0 3-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 3-1-0

