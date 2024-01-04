The Old Dominion Monarchs (9-2) battle the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (6-6) at 6:30 PM ET on Thursday in Sun Belt play.

Keep reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to see our score picks!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Old Dominion Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 6:30 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 6:30 PM ET Where: Chartway Arena in Norfolk, Virginia

Chartway Arena in Norfolk, Virginia TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

How to Watch Other Sun Belt Games

Old Dominion vs. Louisiana Scoring Comparison

The Ragin' Cajuns put up 7.4 more points per game (59.8) than the Monarchs allow their opponents to score (52.4).

Louisiana is 5-5 when it scores more than 52.4 points.

Old Dominion has an 8-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 59.8 points.

The Monarchs score 59 points per game, only 1.3 more points than the 57.7 the Ragin' Cajuns give up.

Old Dominion has a 5-0 record when scoring more than 57.7 points.

When Louisiana gives up fewer than 59 points, it is 5-0.

The Monarchs shoot 34.3% from the field, 4.1% lower than the Ragin' Cajuns allow defensively.

The Ragin' Cajuns make 38.8% of their shots from the field, 3.7% higher than the Monarchs' defensive field-goal percentage.

Old Dominion Leaders

En'Dya Buford: 10.9 PTS, 2.3 STL, 34.2 FG%, 29.5 3PT% (13-for-44)

10.9 PTS, 2.3 STL, 34.2 FG%, 29.5 3PT% (13-for-44) Kaye Clark: 8 PTS, 3.4 STL, 35.7 FG%, 20 3PT% (6-for-30)

8 PTS, 3.4 STL, 35.7 FG%, 20 3PT% (6-for-30) Jordan McLaughlin: 8.7 PTS, 32.7 FG%, 34.6 3PT% (9-for-26)

8.7 PTS, 32.7 FG%, 34.6 3PT% (9-for-26) Simone Cunningham: 5 PTS, 51.2 FG%

5 PTS, 51.2 FG% Brenda Fontana: 5.7 PTS, 31.8 FG%, 31 3PT% (9-for-29)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Old Dominion Schedule