The Old Dominion Monarchs (4-9, 0-1 Sun Belt) will attempt to end a five-game road slide when squaring off against the Troy Trojans (7-6, 1-0 Sun Belt) on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at Trojan Arena, airing at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Old Dominion vs. Troy Game Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Trojan Arena in Troy, Alabama

Trojan Arena in Troy, Alabama TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Old Dominion Stats Insights

The Monarchs are shooting 43.3% from the field, 1% higher than the 42.3% the Trojans' opponents have shot this season.

This season, Old Dominion has a 2-6 record in games the team collectively shoots above 42.3% from the field.

The Trojans are the rebounding team in the country, the Monarchs rank 180th.

The Monarchs score only 0.4 fewer points per game (70.3) than the Trojans allow their opponents to score (70.7).

Old Dominion has put together a 2-3 record in games it scores more than 70.7 points.

Old Dominion Home & Away Comparison

Old Dominion is putting up fewer points at home (65.3 per game) than on the road (73).

The Monarchs are allowing fewer points at home (67.8 per game) than on the road (81).

Beyond the arc, Old Dominion drains more treys away (8 per game) than at home (4.7), and shoots a higher percentage away (37.2%) than at home (27.5%).

Old Dominion Upcoming Schedule