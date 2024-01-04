How to Watch Old Dominion vs. Troy on TV or Live Stream - January 4
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 1:31 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
The Old Dominion Monarchs (4-9, 0-1 Sun Belt) will attempt to end a five-game road slide when squaring off against the Troy Trojans (7-6, 1-0 Sun Belt) on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at Trojan Arena, airing at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Old Dominion vs. Troy Game Info
- When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Trojan Arena in Troy, Alabama
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Old Dominion Stats Insights
- The Monarchs are shooting 43.3% from the field, 1% higher than the 42.3% the Trojans' opponents have shot this season.
- This season, Old Dominion has a 2-6 record in games the team collectively shoots above 42.3% from the field.
- The Trojans are the rebounding team in the country, the Monarchs rank 180th.
- The Monarchs score only 0.4 fewer points per game (70.3) than the Trojans allow their opponents to score (70.7).
- Old Dominion has put together a 2-3 record in games it scores more than 70.7 points.
Old Dominion Home & Away Comparison
- Old Dominion is putting up fewer points at home (65.3 per game) than on the road (73).
- The Monarchs are allowing fewer points at home (67.8 per game) than on the road (81).
- Beyond the arc, Old Dominion drains more treys away (8 per game) than at home (4.7), and shoots a higher percentage away (37.2%) than at home (27.5%).
Old Dominion Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/22/2023
|Temple
|W 78-63
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|12/24/2023
|UMass
|L 87-65
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|12/30/2023
|South Alabama
|L 61-59
|Chartway Arena
|1/4/2024
|@ Troy
|-
|Trojan Arena
|1/6/2024
|@ Arkansas State
|-
|First National Bank Arena
|1/11/2024
|@ Georgia State
|-
|Georgia State Convocation Center
