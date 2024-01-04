The Old Dominion Monarchs (4-9, 0-1 Sun Belt) will attempt to end a five-game road slide when squaring off against the Troy Trojans (7-6, 1-0 Sun Belt) on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at Trojan Arena, airing at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Old Dominion vs. Troy Game Info

  • When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Trojan Arena in Troy, Alabama
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Old Dominion Stats Insights

  • The Monarchs are shooting 43.3% from the field, 1% higher than the 42.3% the Trojans' opponents have shot this season.
  • This season, Old Dominion has a 2-6 record in games the team collectively shoots above 42.3% from the field.
  • The Trojans are the rebounding team in the country, the Monarchs rank 180th.
  • The Monarchs score only 0.4 fewer points per game (70.3) than the Trojans allow their opponents to score (70.7).
  • Old Dominion has put together a 2-3 record in games it scores more than 70.7 points.

Old Dominion Home & Away Comparison

  • Old Dominion is putting up fewer points at home (65.3 per game) than on the road (73).
  • The Monarchs are allowing fewer points at home (67.8 per game) than on the road (81).
  • Beyond the arc, Old Dominion drains more treys away (8 per game) than at home (4.7), and shoots a higher percentage away (37.2%) than at home (27.5%).

Old Dominion Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/22/2023 Temple W 78-63 SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
12/24/2023 UMass L 87-65 SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
12/30/2023 South Alabama L 61-59 Chartway Arena
1/4/2024 @ Troy - Trojan Arena
1/6/2024 @ Arkansas State - First National Bank Arena
1/11/2024 @ Georgia State - Georgia State Convocation Center

