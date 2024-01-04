The James Madison Dukes (9-4) take on the Arkansas State Red Wolves (7-4) on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET in Sun Belt play.

JMU Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Atlantic Union Bank Center in Harrisonburg, Virginia TV: ESPN+

JMU vs. Arkansas State Scoring Comparison

The Red Wolves average 8.5 more points per game (71.7) than the Dukes give up to opponents (63.2).

Arkansas State has put together a 7-1 record in games it scores more than 63.2 points.

JMU has an 8-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 71.7 points.

The 71.6 points per game the Dukes average are 10.1 more points than the Red Wolves allow (61.5).

JMU has an 8-1 record when putting up more than 61.5 points.

When Arkansas State allows fewer than 71.6 points, it is 5-3.

The Dukes are making 42% of their shots from the field, 2.1% higher than the Red Wolves concede to opponents (39.9%).

The Red Wolves make 40.8% of their shots from the field, 5.4% higher than the Dukes' defensive field-goal percentage.

JMU Leaders

Peyton McDaniel: 12.5 PTS, 7.7 REB, 34.9 FG%, 25.8 3PT% (24-for-93)

12.5 PTS, 7.7 REB, 34.9 FG%, 25.8 3PT% (24-for-93) Jamia Hazell: 11.7 PTS, 42 FG%, 31.8 3PT% (7-for-22)

11.7 PTS, 42 FG%, 31.8 3PT% (7-for-22) Kseniia Kozlova: 11.8 PTS, 61.1 FG%

11.8 PTS, 61.1 FG% Steph Ouderkirk: 4.8 PTS, 33.8 FG%, 20.9 3PT% (9-for-43)

4.8 PTS, 33.8 FG%, 20.9 3PT% (9-for-43) Ashanti Barnes-Williams: 6.8 PTS, 50 FG%, 57.1 3PT% (8-for-14)

JMU Schedule