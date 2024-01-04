The James Madison Dukes (8-4) meet the Arkansas State Red Wolves (6-4) in a clash of Sun Belt squads at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday.

If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

JMU vs. Arkansas State Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Thursday, January 4

Thursday, January 4 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other JMU Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

JMU Players to Watch

Peyton McDaniel: 12.7 PTS, 7.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

12.7 PTS, 7.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK Jamia Hazell: 10.6 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.6 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK Kseniia Kozlova: 11.4 PTS, 5.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

11.4 PTS, 5.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK Steph Ouderkirk: 5.0 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

5.0 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK Ashanti Barnes-Williams: 6.8 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Arkansas State Players to Watch

Izzy Higginbottom: 22.4 PTS, 4.2 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

22.4 PTS, 4.2 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK Lauryn Pendleton: 12.5 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.8 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.0 BLK

12.5 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.8 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.0 BLK Anna: 9.7 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.5 BLK

9.7 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.5 BLK Wynter Rogers: 4.9 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

4.9 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK Mailyn Wilkerson: 6.9 PTS, 1.4 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.