The No. 19 James Madison Dukes (13-0, 1-0 Sun Belt) are favored (by 5.5 points) to extend a seven-game road win streak when they visit the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (7-6, 0-1 Sun Belt) on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET. The over/under in the matchup is 156.5.

James Madison vs. Louisiana Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, January 4, 2024

Thursday, January 4, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Where: Lafayette, Louisiana

Lafayette, Louisiana Venue: Cajundome

Favorite Spread Over/Under James Madison -5.5 156.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

James Madison Betting Records & Stats

James Madison's games this season have gone over this contest's total of 156.5 points five times.

James Madison has an average total of 163.8 in its contests this year, 7.3 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Dukes are 8-3-0 against the spread this season.

James Madison's .727 ATS win percentage (8-3-0 ATS Record) is higher than Louisiana's .545 mark (6-5-0 ATS Record) in 2023-24.

James Madison vs. Louisiana Over/Under Stats

Games Over 156.5 % of Games Over 156.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total James Madison 5 45.5% 91.8 168.9 72 143.5 153.5 Louisiana 3 27.3% 77.1 168.9 71.5 143.5 150.8

Additional James Madison Insights & Trends

James Madison went 11-9-0 ATS in conference games last season.

The 91.8 points per game the Dukes score are 20.3 more points than the Ragin' Cajuns allow (71.5).

When James Madison puts up more than 71.5 points, it is 8-3 against the spread and 13-0 overall.

James Madison vs. Louisiana Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) James Madison 8-3-0 5-3 7-4-0 Louisiana 6-5-0 3-1 6-5-0

James Madison vs. Louisiana Home/Away Splits

James Madison Louisiana 6-0 Home Record 4-0 5-0 Away Record 1-5 3-2-0 Home ATS Record 2-0-0 4-1-0 Away ATS Record 3-3-0 93.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 82.5 90.6 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 71.2 2-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 0-2-0 4-1-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-2-0

