The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (7-6, 0-1 Sun Belt) will host the James Madison Dukes (13-0, 1-0 Sun Belt) after victories in six straight home games. It begins at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4, 2024.

In this article, you will take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the James Madison vs. Louisiana matchup.

James Madison vs. Louisiana Game Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Cajundome in Lafayette, Louisiana

How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

James Madison vs. Louisiana Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total James Madison Moneyline Louisiana Moneyline

James Madison vs. Louisiana Betting Trends

James Madison has put together a 9-3-0 record against the spread this season.

A total of seven out of the Dukes' 12 games this season have gone over the point total.

Louisiana has covered six times in 11 matchups with a spread this season.

Ragin' Cajuns games have hit the over five out of 11 times this season.

James Madison Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +40000

+40000 James Madison is 83rd in the country in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+40000), much lower than according to the computer rankings (61st).

With odds of +40000, James Madison has been given a 0.2% chance of winning the national championship.

