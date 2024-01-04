The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (7-6, 0-1 Sun Belt) will welcome in the No. 19 James Madison Dukes (13-0, 1-0 Sun Belt) after winning six straight home games. It starts at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4, 2024.

James Madison vs. Louisiana Game Info

  • When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Cajundome in Lafayette, Louisiana
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Sun Belt Games

James Madison Stats Insights

  • The Dukes make 49.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.4 percentage points higher than the Ragin' Cajuns have allowed to their opponents (45.5%).
  • James Madison has a 10-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 45.5% from the field.
  • The Dukes are the 49th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Ragin' Cajuns sit at 316th.
  • The Dukes average 20.3 more points per game (91.8) than the Ragin' Cajuns give up (71.5).
  • When James Madison puts up more than 71.5 points, it is 13-0.

James Madison Home & Away Comparison

  • At home, James Madison is putting up 3.2 more points per game (93.8) than it is in road games (90.6).
  • The Dukes cede 66.2 points per game when playing at home this season, compared to 79.8 when playing on the road.
  • At home, James Madison is making two fewer threes per game (9) than away from home (11). It also owns a lower three-point percentage at home (36%) compared to when playing on the road (36.7%).

James Madison Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/19/2023 Coppin State W 87-48 Atlantic Union Bank Center
12/22/2023 @ Morgan State W 89-75 Talmadge L. Hill Field House
12/30/2023 Texas State W 82-65 Atlantic Union Bank Center
1/4/2024 @ Louisiana - Cajundome
1/6/2024 @ Southern Miss - Reed Green Coliseum
1/11/2024 South Alabama - Atlantic Union Bank Center

