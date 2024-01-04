The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (7-6, 0-1 Sun Belt) will welcome in the No. 19 James Madison Dukes (13-0, 1-0 Sun Belt) after winning six straight home games. It starts at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4, 2024.

James Madison vs. Louisiana Game Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Cajundome in Lafayette, Louisiana

Cajundome in Lafayette, Louisiana TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Sun Belt Games

James Madison Stats Insights

The Dukes make 49.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.4 percentage points higher than the Ragin' Cajuns have allowed to their opponents (45.5%).

James Madison has a 10-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 45.5% from the field.

The Dukes are the 49th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Ragin' Cajuns sit at 316th.

The Dukes average 20.3 more points per game (91.8) than the Ragin' Cajuns give up (71.5).

When James Madison puts up more than 71.5 points, it is 13-0.

James Madison Home & Away Comparison

At home, James Madison is putting up 3.2 more points per game (93.8) than it is in road games (90.6).

The Dukes cede 66.2 points per game when playing at home this season, compared to 79.8 when playing on the road.

At home, James Madison is making two fewer threes per game (9) than away from home (11). It also owns a lower three-point percentage at home (36%) compared to when playing on the road (36.7%).

James Madison Upcoming Schedule