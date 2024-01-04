How to Watch James Madison vs. Louisiana on TV or Live Stream - January 4
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 2:17 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (7-6, 0-1 Sun Belt) will welcome in the No. 19 James Madison Dukes (13-0, 1-0 Sun Belt) after winning six straight home games. It starts at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4, 2024.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
James Madison vs. Louisiana Game Info
- When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Cajundome in Lafayette, Louisiana
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Other Sun Belt Games
James Madison Stats Insights
- The Dukes make 49.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.4 percentage points higher than the Ragin' Cajuns have allowed to their opponents (45.5%).
- James Madison has a 10-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 45.5% from the field.
- The Dukes are the 49th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Ragin' Cajuns sit at 316th.
- The Dukes average 20.3 more points per game (91.8) than the Ragin' Cajuns give up (71.5).
- When James Madison puts up more than 71.5 points, it is 13-0.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
James Madison Home & Away Comparison
- At home, James Madison is putting up 3.2 more points per game (93.8) than it is in road games (90.6).
- The Dukes cede 66.2 points per game when playing at home this season, compared to 79.8 when playing on the road.
- At home, James Madison is making two fewer threes per game (9) than away from home (11). It also owns a lower three-point percentage at home (36%) compared to when playing on the road (36.7%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
James Madison Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/19/2023
|Coppin State
|W 87-48
|Atlantic Union Bank Center
|12/22/2023
|@ Morgan State
|W 89-75
|Talmadge L. Hill Field House
|12/30/2023
|Texas State
|W 82-65
|Atlantic Union Bank Center
|1/4/2024
|@ Louisiana
|-
|Cajundome
|1/6/2024
|@ Southern Miss
|-
|Reed Green Coliseum
|1/11/2024
|South Alabama
|-
|Atlantic Union Bank Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.