Thursday's game between the No. 19 James Madison Dukes (13-0, 1-0 Sun Belt) and the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (7-6, 0-1 Sun Belt) at Cajundome has a projected final score of 80-75 based on our computer prediction, with James Madison coming out on top. Tipoff is at 8:00 PM on January 4.

The matchup has no line set.

James Madison vs. Louisiana Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, January 4, 2024

Thursday, January 4, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Lafayette, Louisiana

Lafayette, Louisiana Venue: Cajundome

James Madison vs. Louisiana Score Prediction

Prediction: James Madison 80, Louisiana 75

Spread & Total Prediction for James Madison vs. Louisiana

Computer Predicted Spread: James Madison (-5.1)

James Madison (-5.1) Computer Predicted Total: 155.2

Louisiana has a 6-5-0 record against the spread this season compared to James Madison, who is 8-3-0 ATS. The Ragin' Cajuns have a 6-5-0 record hitting the over, while games involving the Dukes have a record of 7-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over. In the last 10 games, Louisiana has a 5-5 record against the spread while going 4-6 overall. James Madison has gone 7-3 against the spread and 10-0 overall in its last 10 matches.

James Madison Performance Insights

The Dukes' +257 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 19.8 points per game) is a result of putting up 91.8 points per game (third in college basketball) while giving up 72.0 per outing (205th in college basketball).

James Madison is 49th in college basketball at 40.2 rebounds per game. That's 5.5 more than the 34.7 its opponents average.

James Madison connects on 3.3 more threes per game than the opposition, 9.5 (36th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 6.2.

James Madison has come up on top in the turnover battle by 4.9 per game, committing 11.1 (122nd in college basketball) while forcing 16.0 (14th in college basketball).

