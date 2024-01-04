The Hampton Pirates (4-9, 0-1 CAA) are heavy, 13.5-point underdogs as they attempt to turn around a four-game losing streak when they visit the Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens (8-5, 0-0 CAA) on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at Bob Carpenter Center. The contest airs at 7:00 PM ET on FloHoops. The point total is 152.5 for the matchup.

Hampton vs. Delaware Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, January 4, 2024

Thursday, January 4, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: FloHoops

FloHoops Where: Newark, Delaware

Newark, Delaware Venue: Bob Carpenter Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Delaware -13.5 152.5

Pirates Betting Records & Stats

Hampton's games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 152.5 points in six of 10 outings.

The average over/under for Hampton's outings this season is 156.3, 3.8 more points than this game's total.

So far this season, Hampton has compiled a 4-6-0 record against the spread.

Delaware has a 7-2-0 ATS record this season compared to the 4-6-0 mark of Hampton.

Hampton vs. Delaware Over/Under Stats

Games Over 152.5 % of Games Over 152.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Delaware 2 22.2% 77.2 156.4 71.4 148.5 142.4 Hampton 6 60% 79.2 156.4 77.1 148.5 151.5

Additional Hampton Insights & Trends

The Fightin' Blue Hens had seven wins in 19 games against the spread last season in CAA action.

The Pirates' 79.2 points per game are 7.8 more points than the 71.4 the Fightin' Blue Hens give up to opponents.

Hampton has put together a 1-2 ATS record and a 4-2 overall record in games it scores more than 71.4 points.

Hampton vs. Delaware Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 13.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Delaware 7-2-0 0-0 3-6-0 Hampton 4-6-0 0-3 4-6-0

Hampton vs. Delaware Home/Away Splits

Delaware Hampton 2-2 Home Record 3-2 4-1 Away Record 0-5 1-0-0 Home ATS Record 0-2-0 4-1-0 Away ATS Record 3-2-0 83.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 95.4 77.8 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 69.4 0-1-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 0-2-0 2-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 2-3-0

