The Hampton Pirates (4-9, 0-1 CAA) aim to snap a four-game losing streak when visiting the Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens (8-5, 0-0 CAA) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at Bob Carpenter Center. The game airs on FloHoops.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Delaware vs. Hampton matchup.

Hampton vs. Delaware Game Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Bob Carpenter Center in Newark, Delaware

Bob Carpenter Center in Newark, Delaware How to Watch on TV: FloHoops

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Hampton vs. Delaware Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Delaware Moneyline Hampton Moneyline

Hampton vs. Delaware Betting Trends

Hampton has compiled a 4-6-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Pirates have not covered the spread when an underdog by 13.5 points or more this season (in three opportunities).

Delaware is 8-4-0 ATS this season.

The Fightin' Blue Hens and their opponents have combined to go over the point total six out of 12 times this season.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.