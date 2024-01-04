How to Watch Hampton vs. Delaware on TV or Live Stream - January 4
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 1:32 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
The Hampton Pirates (4-9, 0-1 CAA) will attempt to turn around a four-game losing skid when visiting the Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens (8-5, 0-0 CAA) on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at Bob Carpenter Center. This game is at 7:00 PM ET on FloHoops.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Hampton vs. Delaware Game Info
- When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Bob Carpenter Center in Newark, Delaware
- TV: FloHoops
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Other CAA Games
- Charleston (SC) vs Hofstra (7:00 PM ET | January 4)
- Campbell vs N.C. A&T (7:00 PM ET | January 4)
- UNC Wilmington vs Drexel (7:00 PM ET | January 4)
- Stony Brook vs Northeastern (7:00 PM ET | January 4)
- Elon vs William & Mary (7:00 PM ET | January 4)
Hampton Stats Insights
- The Pirates have shot at a 45.3% rate from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points higher than the 43.6% shooting opponents of the Fightin' Blue Hens have averaged.
- This season, Hampton has a 4-2 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 43.6% from the field.
- The Pirates are the 80th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Fightin' Blue Hens sit at 295th.
- The Pirates score an average of 79.2 points per game, 7.8 more points than the 71.4 the Fightin' Blue Hens give up to opponents.
- Hampton has put together a 4-2 record in games it scores more than 71.4 points.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Hampton Home & Away Comparison
- In 2023-24 Hampton is scoring 26.0 more points per game at home (95.4) than on the road (69.4).
- At home, the Pirates allow 66.6 points per game. On the road, they give up 82.6.
- Beyond the arc, Hampton drains fewer treys on the road (6.6 per game) than at home (7.6), and makes a lower percentage away (25.4%) than at home (35.8%) too.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Hampton Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/19/2023
|@ Bowling Green
|L 75-65
|Stroh Center
|12/21/2023
|@ Eastern Michigan
|L 72-69
|George Gervin GameAbove Center
|1/1/2024
|@ Drexel
|L 99-65
|Daskalakis Athletic Center
|1/4/2024
|@ Delaware
|-
|Bob Carpenter Center
|1/6/2024
|Campbell
|-
|Hampton Convocation Center
|1/11/2024
|William & Mary
|-
|Hampton Convocation Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.