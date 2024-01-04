The Hampton Pirates (4-9, 0-1 CAA) will attempt to turn around a four-game losing skid when visiting the Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens (8-5, 0-0 CAA) on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at Bob Carpenter Center. This game is at 7:00 PM ET on FloHoops.

Hampton vs. Delaware Game Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Bob Carpenter Center in Newark, Delaware

Bob Carpenter Center in Newark, Delaware TV: FloHoops

Hampton Stats Insights

The Pirates have shot at a 45.3% rate from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points higher than the 43.6% shooting opponents of the Fightin' Blue Hens have averaged.

This season, Hampton has a 4-2 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 43.6% from the field.

The Pirates are the 80th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Fightin' Blue Hens sit at 295th.

The Pirates score an average of 79.2 points per game, 7.8 more points than the 71.4 the Fightin' Blue Hens give up to opponents.

Hampton has put together a 4-2 record in games it scores more than 71.4 points.

Hampton Home & Away Comparison

In 2023-24 Hampton is scoring 26.0 more points per game at home (95.4) than on the road (69.4).

At home, the Pirates allow 66.6 points per game. On the road, they give up 82.6.

Beyond the arc, Hampton drains fewer treys on the road (6.6 per game) than at home (7.6), and makes a lower percentage away (25.4%) than at home (35.8%) too.

Hampton Upcoming Schedule