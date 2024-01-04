The Hampton Pirates (4-9, 0-1 CAA) will attempt to turn around a four-game losing skid when visiting the Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens (8-5, 0-0 CAA) on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at Bob Carpenter Center. This game is at 7:00 PM ET on FloHoops.

Hampton vs. Delaware Game Info

  • When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Bob Carpenter Center in Newark, Delaware
  • TV: FloHoops

How to Watch Other CAA Games

Hampton Stats Insights

  • The Pirates have shot at a 45.3% rate from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points higher than the 43.6% shooting opponents of the Fightin' Blue Hens have averaged.
  • This season, Hampton has a 4-2 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 43.6% from the field.
  • The Pirates are the 80th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Fightin' Blue Hens sit at 295th.
  • The Pirates score an average of 79.2 points per game, 7.8 more points than the 71.4 the Fightin' Blue Hens give up to opponents.
  • Hampton has put together a 4-2 record in games it scores more than 71.4 points.

Hampton Home & Away Comparison

  • In 2023-24 Hampton is scoring 26.0 more points per game at home (95.4) than on the road (69.4).
  • At home, the Pirates allow 66.6 points per game. On the road, they give up 82.6.
  • Beyond the arc, Hampton drains fewer treys on the road (6.6 per game) than at home (7.6), and makes a lower percentage away (25.4%) than at home (35.8%) too.

Hampton Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/19/2023 @ Bowling Green L 75-65 Stroh Center
12/21/2023 @ Eastern Michigan L 72-69 George Gervin GameAbove Center
1/1/2024 @ Drexel L 99-65 Daskalakis Athletic Center
1/4/2024 @ Delaware - Bob Carpenter Center
1/6/2024 Campbell - Hampton Convocation Center
1/11/2024 William & Mary - Hampton Convocation Center

