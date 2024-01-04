Fairfax, Virginia has high school basketball games on the schedule today, and info on how to watch them is available here.

Fairfax, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today

South Lakes High School at Chantilly High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 4

7:30 PM ET on January 4 Location: Chantilly, VA

Chantilly, VA Conference: District 1

District 1 How to Stream: Watch Here

Westfield High School at Oakton High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 4

7:30 PM ET on January 4 Location: Vienna, VA

Vienna, VA Conference: District 1

District 1 How to Stream: Watch Here

Fairfax High School at James W Robinson High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 4

7:30 PM ET on January 4 Location: Fairfax, VA

Fairfax, VA Conference: District 4

District 4 How to Stream: Watch Here

Centreville High School at Madison High School