Charlottesville, VA High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 4
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school basketball competition in Charlottesville, Virginia is happening today, and info on these matchups is available below, if you're looking for how to stream them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Charlottesville, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Regents School at Faith Christian School
- Game Time: 6:15 PM ET on January 4
- Location: Roanoke, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
The Miller School Of Albemarle at Carlisle School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 4
- Location: Axton, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.